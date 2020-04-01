COVID-19: Sourav Ganguly visits Belur Math after 25 years, donates 2000kgs of rice for needy

Image Source : @SGANGULY99 Sourav Ganguly at Belur Math

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday visited Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, to hand over 2000kgs of rice for the needy in his bid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Visited belur math after 25 years... handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy," Ganguly said in a tweet.

The Belur Math had earlier stopped all spiritual initiation to be held at the Math and distribution of noon-prasad, besides banning gatherings in large number inside the main temple till further notice to stop any spread of the coronavirus.

All enquiries regarding spiritual initiation will be entertained after April 14. The order has also closed the museum christened Ramakrishna Sangraha Mandir until further notice.

Ganguly had earlier pledged to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He had also urged people of the country to stay at home and follow the directives of the government during the 21-day lockdown which started from March 25.

Over 1,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported till now in the country and 38 people have already lost their lives.