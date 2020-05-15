Coronavirus: Yorkshire County cricket club staff agrees to 20 per cent pay-cut

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Yorkshire County cricket club announced that their staff has agreed to a pay-cut of 20% in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

English county cricket side Yorkshire on Friday announced that their staff have agreed up to 20 per cent pay cut in their salaries in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has taken a toll on global economy.

"The Yorkshire County cricket club's employees have agreed up to 20 per cent in salary reductions due to the impact of COVID-19," the club said in a statement on their official website.

"These reductions, which will come into force from 1st June, will affect players and staff across the club, Yorkshire Cricket Board, Yorkshire Cricket Foundation and Pro Coach," it added.

Mark Arthur, club Chief Executive said: "We do not take decisions such as these lightly, but now is the time to take drastic steps.

"The staff and players were consulted earlier this week and their reaction to the news has been fantastic. Although these are unprecedented times, as a collective we are doing everything that we can to steer Yorkshire Cricket through these uncharted waters.

"Our focus as custodians of this great club is to ensure that we guide it through such challenges, and we acknowledge the sacrifices that are required to achieve this.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our members for their patience and considerable understanding.

"We are in regular contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board who are working hard to find ways of staging cricket in a safe environment this summer. When we receive confirmation of what the cricket schedule will look like, we will be in contact with Members and ticket buyers."

All professional cricketing activities in England and Wales remain suspended till July 1 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

