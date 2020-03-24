Image Source : @THEREALPCB Coronavirus: PCB converts its high performance centre into temporary living area for paramedic staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has converted its High Performance Centre as a temporary living area for paramedic staff working at the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre in Karachi on Monday

"All the paramedic staff are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times. They are risking their lives to save the lives and wellbeing of many affected by COVID-19," PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said in a statement.

The Sindh province of Pakistan reported 42 new coronavirus cases on Monday -- three in Karachi and 39 in Sukkur. The provincial tally is now 394. Saeed Ghani, the province's Minister for Education, Labour and Human Resources, has tested positive for coronavirus.

In addition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's health department recorded six new cases in the province. The number of positive cases in the region now stands at 38.

Punjab has detected 21 new coronavirus cases, the province's primary and secondary healthcare department said. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab has now gone up to 246.

Earlier, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said the Board is in a good financial health that it will not face any crisis for a year even if the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world and sports globally. In this crisis time at present we have money and are not facing any financial crisis," he said.

He also confirmed that the Board had suffered some financial losses due to the rescheduling, changes and suspension of the Pakistan Super League.

"Approximately our losses are around 200 million rupees due to loss of gate money and some sponsorship revenues," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)