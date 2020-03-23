Coronavirus pandemic: Play it safe, play for the world, urges BCCI

Image Source : PTI The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has urged all cricket fans in the country to "play for the world" by staying at home and being safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play it safe, play for the world," BCCI said in a message shared on its official Twitter handle.

Lockdown in various parts of the country has been put in place from Monday morning to tackle the coronavirus menace.

The central government has asked states to strictly enforce lockdown in various cities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed seven lives in the country and the number of infected people has crossed 400.

The Centre has, infact, advised the states to take legal action against those who are found violating the lockdown orders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them. Modi also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

Indian cricketers, past and present, including skipper Virat Kohli and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar have time and again spread the message of safety and taking all the necessary precautions through their social media handles.