Coronavirus pandemic: Cricket Australia furloughs staff for remainder of financial year to cope with crisis

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday that it has decided to furlough the majority of its staff members for the remainder of the financial year in a bid to cope up with the financial crisis incurred following the coronavirus pandemic. The novel virus has halted all of the sporting activities around the world leaving organisations and clubs with significant revenue reductions.

“We have made the decision during this period of isolation, where activity has naturally been reduced, to stand down our people on reduced pay (with the exception of a skeleton staff) effective 27 April ...” CA said in a statement.

“We will continue to seek advice from medical experts and relevant government agencies to ensure the health and safety of our people, volunteers and communities, and to return to business as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile. the 13th season of the Indian Premier Lreague has been postponed indefintely and the World T20 in Australia in October hangs in balance.

“Cricket Australia - like all sporting bodies - is planning for a return to training/play although no one is certain when this will be possible at this stage, and many scenarios are being considered,” CA said.

“We are conscious of the impact this will have on Australian cricket and are working hard to manage that proactively.”

Earlier last month, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced a 61 million pounds help package to help English cricket survive through these tough times.

