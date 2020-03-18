Coronavirus pandemic: Australia players' IPL 2020 plans in doubt after new travel restriction

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith

Indian Premier League has suspended the 13th season until April 15 owing to rapid rise in coronavirus concerns. But what its now seems that even if normalcy resumes from April 15 onwards, IPL 2020 will be without the services of the Australian cricket team players after an imposition of a new travel restriction by their government.

According to the new travel restriction in Australia - an unprecedented Level 4: Do not travel’ -- imposed on Wednesday has put player's IPL plans in jeopardy. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared a “human biosecurity emergency” and urged citizens to avoid travelling overseas for the next six months owing to the pandemic.

“Life is changing in Australia, as it is changing all around the world,” Morrison said during a televised news conference. “Life is going to continue to change, as we deal with the global coronavirus. This is a once in a hundred-year type event.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts hinted that IPL contracts might be speculated and top players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins might be asked to give up their contracts.

"We can provide advice. We're conscious of the fact that Australian players are individually contracted to the IPL and the time will certainly come very soon where players are going to be really interested and leaning on our perspective as their leader... to advise them in that regard," Roberts was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.