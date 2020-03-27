Image Source : BCCI Coronavirus outbreak: Eden curator donates one month's salary to WB relief fund

Veteran Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee has requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to donate his one months salary to West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund to join the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Mukherjee was also actively involved with former India allrounder and minister of state (sports and youth affairs) of West Bengal Laxmi Ratan Shukla as they arranged rice and pulses and distributed to the groundsmen belonging to various cricket grounds located at Kolkata Maidan.

Former Bengal pacer Shib Shankar Paul also came forward and decided to donate Rs. 25,000 in corona aid. He requested CAB to donate the amount and adjust the same from his remuneration as the women's senior Bengal team coach.

Earlier, the CAB had announced that it would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the State Administration in Corona Aid with president Avishek Dalmiya shelling Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.

CAB office bearers secretary Snehashis Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha and joint secretary Debabrata Das came forward to contribute to the cause by donating one lakh each.

Treasurer Debasish Ganguly's club South Suburban also showed its intent to donate.

So far, there have been 10 coronavirus cases in West Bengal with one death.