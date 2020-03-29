Image Source : TWITTER: @BCCI Coronavirus impact: Stay home like the Pujara family, says BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday posted images of batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with his family at his home.

"Stay home with your near and dear ones like the Pujara Family," said the caption of the post.

The Pujara family is spending some quality time home 👨‍👩‍👧

Some household chores & fun time with the little one 👶

Stay Home 🏡

Stay Safe 💙 pic.twitter.com/FOW0qVv3sO — BCCI (@BCCI) March 29, 2020

Pujara had earlier spoken about life in quarantine. "It's a welcome change for me," Pujara told Sportstar. "I like spending time with myself, reading a book or watching TV is something I would do when I'm alone.

"That said, I've a young daughter who is so energetic and wants to play all the time, so half my day goes into taking care of her. I'm also helping my wife Puja with the daily chores."

Pujara last played for India during their tour of New Zealand and was part of the Saurashtra team that won a historic Ranji Trophy title this season. With no Test series scheduled for India for the foreseeable future and having gone unsold in the Indian Premier League auction, Pujara had signed for County side Gloucestershire to play six matches.

The global cricketing calendar has however come to a standstill due to the crisis caused by coronavirus.