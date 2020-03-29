Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Coronavirus impact: Joe Root urges people to stay at home to help save lives

England Test team captain Joe Root urged people on Twitter to stay at home in the crisis of coronavirus pandemic. In the message, Root pleaded people to only leave home to but essential food or medicine.

Root took to Twitter and posted a video in which he said: "To help save lives, you must stay home. Only leave your home to buy essential food, medicine or for individual exercise but please stay two metres apart all the time. This is an urgent message: stay home, protect the NHS, save lives."

Due to the COVID-19 fears, the England Cricket Board (ECB) on March 20 announced that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least 28 May.

Meanwhile, England women's cricket team captain Heather Knight has joined the National Health Service (NHS) as a volunteer to help the healthcare system fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.

The 29-year-old Knight who has played 7 Tests, 101 ODIs and 74 T20Is for England will help in transporting medicines and spreading awareness about the pandemic in the United Kingdom that have reported at least 14543 cases of the novel coronavirus.

The deadly virus took a huge toll on sports all across the globe as it has forced the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.