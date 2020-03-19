Coronavirus impact: James Anderson finds unique way of maintaining fitness amid pandemic | Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of James Anderson

The coronavirus pandemic has stopped all sporting events including the Olympic qualifiers while putting future events on hold. Owing to precautionary measures, sportspersons have been forced to stay at home and even avoid going to the gym or the field. Amid these concerns, England fast bowler James Anderson has found a unique way to keep himself fit through the tough times.

Posting a video on his Instagram handle on Thursday, Anderson was seen lifting his daughters as part of his weight training at home. He captioned the video, “The girls are more than happy to help me training at home”.

The England cricket team were slated to play a Test series in Sri Lanka later this month but the rapid spread of the novel virus has urged ECB to call off the tour. The board also suspended all forms of cricket participation, even the counties, as part of precautionary measures.

Anderson was however not part of the England squad for the Test series in Sri Lanka which was part of the ICC World Test Championship. He is still recovering from the rib injury that he incurred in South Africa earlier this year.