Come on buddy, one more over: VVS Laxman recalls epic stand with Rahul Dravid vs Australia in 2001

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid

Former Indian cricketer and a batting legend, VVS Laxman on Friday recalled his epic 376-run partnership alongside Rahul Dravid that helped India defeat Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001, the Test match arguably considered the greatest of all time.

19 years ago on this very date, India had sealed the victory in Kolkata where Laxman had scored 281 runs. And on Friday, the veteran recalled the partnership on Star Sports’ show, ‘Kolkata 2001-Dravid & Laxman Special’.

"All of us took a lot of pride playing for the country, and we always wanted to do well, especially in tough situations, but not once did Rahul, during that entire partnership we had, show a glimpse of disappointment. He was showing that fight which we always see from Rahul," VVS Laxman said.

India were given a follow on in the Test match and Dravid scored 180 runs in the second innings. India eventually won the Test match by 171 runs and wrapped up the series with a 2-1 win against Australia.

"After every over, we used to fist pump and the only thing what we were discussing, and telling each other was, ‘Come on buddy. One more over’. That was something that was a great learning for both of us because when you are facing a big challenge, you cannot think about the bigger picture.

"You have to focus on achieving the smaller goals. The easiest goals for us to achieve was to give merit to each and every ball you’re facing and encourage your partner that we got to do this for our country. Rahul was down with viral fever, I was struggling with my back and all we were telling each other was, ‘One more over.’ And as it turned out, we batted the entire 90 overs on the 4th day," Laxman signed off.

