Chris Gayle plans to retire from international cricket after test series against India

Chris Gayle has said that he plans to retire from international cricket after the home test series against India in August.

India will tour the Carribean nation for 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and two-match test series in August/September later this year.

Gayle last played in a test match for West Indies five years ago, against Bangladesh.

Earlier in February, Gayle announced that he will retire from one-day internationals after the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales later this year.

"WINDIES batsman Chris Gayle has announced he will retire from One-day Internationals following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England & Wales," West Indies cricket tweeted on its official Twitter account.

"It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup," Gayle said.

West Indies media manager Philip Spooner later confirmed that the assignment against India will be Gayle's last in national colours.

"Yes, Chris will play his last series against India," Spooner told PTI.

Gayle was recalled for the ODI side earlier this year for the bilateral series against England, and has played in every game for the side in the World Cup so far.

In the Windies' last game against New Zealand, Gayle played an impressive 87-run innings. However, West Indies fell painfully short of winning the game, conceding a 5-run defeat.

Gayle has appeared in 103 Tests, accumulating 7215 runs at an average of 42.19. In 294 ODI appearances, Gayle put together 10345 runs, while in 58 T20 Internationals, he has 1627 runs.

West Indies have won only one game out of 6, and are currently 7th in the table. The side will play India on Thursday.