Cheteshwar Pujara becomes 'all-rounder' after taking wicket in Ranji match; Dhawan gives hilarious reply

Pujara was brought into the final over of day 3 of the Elite Group B match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. And into his second delivery, Pujara picked up a wicket of Mohit Jangra

New Delhi Published on: December 27, 2019 22:31 IST
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has decided to change his career status from a batsman to an all-rounder after he managed to take a wicket on Friday in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra. He posted the video of his wicket on Instagram, a received a hilarious reply from Shikhar Dhawan

Pujara was brought into the final over of day 3 of the Elite Group B match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. And into his second delivery, Pujara picked up a wicket of Mohit Jangra for seven. It was the final dismissal of Uttar Pradesh as the visitors were bundled for 523 runs while maintaining a lead of 192 runs. 

The day when I changed my Batsman status to an All-rounder 😂😂

Ashwin immediately replied saying, "Incredible!! It’s time to bowl more..". Meanwhile, Dhawan said, "Bhai kabhie itne tez sprint running karte waqt bhi maar liya kar. Well bowled waise."

Little known fact, Pujara bowled only once in his international career, against South Africa in Delhi in 2015. In the one over he bowled in the match, Pujara conceded just two runs. In his first-class career, Pujara has bowled in 19 innings for Saurashtra and has taken five wickets with his career-best figures standing 2 for 4 which he had taken against Rajasthan in 2007.

