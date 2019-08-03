Hustle mode on: Cheteshwar Pujara takes to nets ahead of India vs West Indies Test series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara takes to nets ahead of India vs West Indies Test series

Team India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara brushes up his skills ahead of the Test series by taking to the nets. The batsman uploaded a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen playing a few shots in the nets.

His caption wrote, 'Hustle mode on for the upcoming series. #WestIndiesTour'.

Pujara last played a Test match when India created history by beating Australia for the first time in their yard during in January this year and it was Pujara, who was India's standout batsman in the four-match series. The Saurashtra batsman scored three hundreds and was the top scorer of the series by a massive margin, slamming 521 runs in seven innings played.

India have announced a 16-member strong Test squad, which sees the return of Wriddhiman Saha. However, it is expected that Saha will play second fiddle to youngster Rishabh Pant who will be behind the stumps for all three formats of the game for the time being till MS Dhoni clears the air on his future.

But for now, all eyes are on improving in the shortest format of the game as India face 2016 T20 World Cup champions West Indies in a three-match T20I series.