Go for the kill: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane wish Priyam Garg and Co. for U19 World Cup final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India will face Bangladesh in U19 World Cup final

Few members of the senior Indian cricket team on Friday wished all the best to the U19 team for the impending World Cup final against Bangladesh on Sunday in Potchefstroom. While India will be looking for their record-extending fifth World Cup title, Bangladesh will be eyeing their maiden glory in the tournament's 32-year-old history.

India reached their record-extending seventh U19 World Cup final by defeating familiar rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets - first time ever achieved by a team in a knockout round. On the other hand, Bangladesh rode on Mahmudul Hasan Joy's breathtaking century against New Zealand to reach their maiden World Cup final.

Ahead of the crucial game on Sunday, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Vijay Shankar and Wriddhiman Saha sent their best wishes to the youngsters through a video which was posted by BCCI. It was captioned, "Wishes galore all the way from New Zealand for the U19 team ahead of the #U19CWC final. #TeamIndia"

"Would just like to tell you guys to keep following the same process, don't take any extra pressure for the final. Just keep playing your natural game and I'm sure that you guys will bring home the cup," said Pujara.

"Play the way you have been playing guys," said Rahane. "We all are supporting you and the whole nation is behind you."

Well, Pujara was a U19 World Cup star in the 2006 edition where he had scored 349 runs to emerge as the highest run-getter in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the four are presently in New Zealand to gear up for the Test series which will comprise of two matches only. The Indian team are presently in the midst of a three-match ODI series wherein the visitors lost the opener by four wickets in Hamilton earlier this week and will be looking for a comeback on Saturday in the second ODI in Auckland.