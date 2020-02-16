Chennai Super Kings announce their schedule for IPL 2020, to take on MI in opener

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on the Mumbai Indians in the opener of the 2020 edition of IPL.

The three-time IPL winners and previous season's runners-up Chennai Super Kings announced their schedule for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. The franchise posted the schedule on their official social media profiles at midnight on February 16. The MS Dhoni-led CSK will begin their campaign in a rematch of the last year's final, as the side takes on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Their opener, which will also kickstart the IPL 2020, is scheduled to take place on March 29.

The side will then take on Rajasthan Royals on April 2.

Chennai Super Kings made an incredible comeback in the 2018 edition of the IPL after serving a two-year ban, as the side lifted the title under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

As the AnbuDen dates join to form a W, let's just #WhistlePodu! #Yellove2020 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/9DLo5wpZD3 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 15, 2020

All eyes will be on the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, as the tournament is widely seen as Dhoni's final opportunity to make a place in the Indian T20 World Cup squad. Earlier, team India's head coach Ravi Shastri had stated that the 38-year-old's performances in the IPL will be the defining factor for his chances of an international comeback.

Dhoni hasn't appeared for India since the 2019 World Cup.

Chennai Super Kings will play their final league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 14. The 2020 edition sees the double-headers being scrapped on Saturdays, and so, CSK will play only one game scheduled at 4 PM - against Delhi Capitals on May 10.