At a time when the sports has come to a halt owing to the rising concern of the novel coronavirus, sportspersons are finding various methods to keep themselves engaged. While some have indulged in TikTok or Q&A sessions, others enjoy chatting live on Instagram. And former England cricketer Kevon Pietersen on Thursday engaged in a live Instagram chat with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. But it was during this very conversation when Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma had called the shots.

It was nearly at the end of the hour-long discussion on Instagram live when Pietersen was having sort of a rapid-fire round with Kohli with the questions posed by the fans that Anushka's message had popped. It read, "Chalo Chalo dinner time". Pietersen even read out the message and two laughed.

After the discussion, Pietersen took to Twitter to share the screenshot of Anushka's message and wrote," When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out...."

Kohli spoke on various topics ranging from his nickname 'chiku' to India's performance in overseas Tests to the reason behind him becoming a vegan from 2018 onwards.