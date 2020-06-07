Carlos Brathwaite takes part in 'Black Lives Matter' march in London

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICKY.26 West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite took part in the 'Black Lives Matter' march in London.

West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite posted pictures from the 'Black Lives Matter' march in London, which was organised in protest against the racist crimes against Black people. The protests began in the United States after George Floyd, a Black man, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, put his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes despite him repeatedly saying, "I can't breathe."

The incident took place in Minneapolis.

"The revolution will be televised. #blacklivesmatter," said the West Indies cricketer in a caption to one of his posts.

Anthony Joshua, who was also present at the march, addressed the people. "The virus has been declared a pandemic," Joshua said. "This is out of control. And I'm not talking about COVID-19. The virus I'm talking about is called racism."

"We can no longer sit back and remain silent on these senseless, unlawful killings and sly racism on another human being - based on what? Only their skin colour," the IBF, WBA and WBO world champion said.

"We need to speak out in peaceful demonstrations - just like today, so well done Watford. We must not use a demonstration for selfish motives and turn it into rioting and looting."

Earlier, many Windies cricketers like Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy and Andre Russell expressed their outrage over the George Floyd incident and voiced their support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. (ALSO READ: Darren Sammy 'angry' on recalling racial barb directed during IPL)

Legendary former basketball player Michael Jordan, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and LA Lakers star LeBron James are among the many athletes who have addressed the issue so far.

(With inputs from IANS)

