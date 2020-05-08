Can't think of IPL getting back yet: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely by BCCI

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Friday clarified that the board isn't thinking about the rescheduling options of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League as they would begin pondering about cricket once the pandemic ends.

IPL 2020 was slated to begin from March 29 onwards, but was postponed until April 15 owing to rise on coronavirus concern across the nation. With conditions depreciating, BCCI was forced to indefinitely suspend the season with no further notice on the resumption date.

"We haven't planned anything as of now. We can't think of IPL getting back yet," Arun Dhumal was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Players coming in from other countries, whether they’ll be willing to come here and be quarantined for two weeks and play IPL is not known. How can we think of IPL? This is all media speculation. There is nothing as of now. Once things get clear, then only will we be able to go back to the drawing board and think about re-starting cricket," Dhumal added.

Based on a report, the season cancellation would cost BCCI INR 3869.5 crore, which includes INR 3269.5 crore for broadcast and streaming revenue, INR 200 crore and INR 400 crore of central sponsorship and title sponsorship revenues respectively.

"They will have been out of cricket for a long time. Would you want to be without training for that long and straight away go and play [the] World Cup?" he said. "That is a call every board has to take. It seems to be difficult.

