Can proudly say cricket now has its own fitness idol: Tamim Iqbal in awe of Virat Kohli's discipline

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal on Monday expressed his admiration for Indian skipper Virat Kohli's fitness regime discipline saying that the latter has now become a fitness idol for budding cricketers across the globe.

During a Facebook live session with Virat, Tamim said that there was a time when cricketers used to look up to athletes of different sport to find inspiration for maintaining fitness, but he now is proud to say that cricket fraternity now has its own idol.

"There were times when we honestly looked up to different athletes from different sports regarding how fit they are or how disciplined they are. But now I can proudly say that we have our own, from our cricketing family which is you.

"Thank you very much for entertaining us," Tamim said.

Kohli, in the past, has often talked about how he became more concious about his health and fitness post the 2012 Indian Premier League season. The 31-year-old revealed that he used to sleep late then and drink a little after games, only to earn realisation followinva chat with former India coach Duncan Fletcher.

Meanwhile Kohli also talked about his mindset and approach during match situations.

"To be honest, I never doubted myself in game situations. Everyone who is human has doubts and weaknesses. Have their negatives. So in practice during tours, if you haven't had a good session you feel you don't have that flow," Kohli said.

"Yes, doubts creep in then and it's at the back of your mind. Key is to keep going and get into that zone till you feel that it was just distraction. If I believe I am good enough, then I am good enough."

