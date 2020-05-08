Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Can't wait to be back with teammates on the field: Smriti Mandhana

Amid the nation-wide lockdown in place due to coronavirus pandemic, star Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana on Friday said she is badly missing the game and can't wait to be back on the field with her teammates once normalcy returns.

"We've been touring so long and I never imagined that we would go on to make so many amazing memories," Mandhana wrote on Instagram along with photos of her Indian teammates.

"All this has become such an important part of my life. I just can't wait to be back on the field and back with my teammates. But until then I'll cherish every single moment! To many more memories...soon," she added.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a spate of series and tournaments, including the IPL 2020, have been postponed indefinitely.

Cricketers are currently spending time with their families and are trying to make the most of the forced break.

Earlier, Mandhana had revealed her day to day activities in order to make sure how she makes the most of the lockdown period.

In a video tweeted by BCCI, the left-handed batter had revealed she is spending time by working out, washing utensils, watching movies and playing Ludo online. "The best thing which I love doing the most at home is sleeping. I make sure I sleep for at least 10 hours to keep myself happy the entire day," she had added.

India has been in lockdown since March 25, a step taken in order to stop the spread of coronavirus which has so far claimed more than 1800 lives in the country.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage