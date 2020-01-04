Came to know about it after they got engaged: Hardik Pandya’s father Himanshu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIK PANDYA Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Earlire this week, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took cricket fraternity, including skipper Virat Kohli by surprise when he announced his engagement to Serbian model-actress Natasa Stankovic. However, it was only later revealed that his decision to propose to Natasa was so spontaneous that even his father Himanshu had no clue about it.

“Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” said Himanshu in an interview with Times of India.

But with the engagement now announced, will there be a wedding date soon? Himanshu shares, “We haven’t decided on that yet, but I am sure that it will be decided soon.”

Meanwhile, a close friend of Hardik on anonymity, told TOI, “I had been invited for the engagement but could not attend it, since it was in Dubai and I was busy with some work. It was a sudden development, and I was informed just about a week back. They have no immediate plans of tying the knot, and it might happen later in the year or even next year.”

Hardik is presently on a break but is slated to return for India A series against New Zealand. He had been sidelined from the national side since September owing to a back issue and hence has not played a South Africa, Bangladesh and the West Indies series. He is however been expected for the New Zealand series in February.