CAC member appointed for selection of new coach believes Ravi Shastri 'has done quite well' with Team India

Anshuman Gaekwad, who is the part of the three-member CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) responsible for the selection of team India’s new coaching staff, was appreciative of Ravi Shastri’s stint with the side.

Speaking to national newspaper Mid-day, Gaekwad said, “Speaking purely from the results perspective, he has done quite well. So, besides Ravi, all other positions [in the coaching and support staff] in my opinion are open depending on who is applying, their credentials and whether they meet the criteria of the BCCI.”

There have been various reports on the response to BCCI’s vacancy, with some suggesting that Mahela Jayawardene and Virender Sehwag have applied for the role.

The BCCI also invited applications for the support staff, thus breaking the norm of the head coach bringing his own staff on-board. Defending the decision, Gaekwad said that the CAC will focus on individuals who can ‘deliver for this team’.

"I had just a doctor for myself when I was coach. It is about competency along with a comfort zone. It [getting own support staff members] is basically an understanding to deliver. We will look at candidates purely on what they can deliver for this team,” said the former Indian coach.

The appointment of Ravi Shastri as the team’s head coach in 2017 preceded the controversy surrounding a fall-out between captain Virat Kohli and the-then coach Anil Kumble. Gaekwad stressed that working in harmony with the captain and the team will be an important attribute in focus during the selection process.

“It looks easy from outside, but it is not. There are minor things that are very important. Compatibility with the captain and other players is an important aspect.

“Man-management is the most important factor because technically, there is very little that you do at the highest level. And I know how important man-management is from my personal experience as a coach.”