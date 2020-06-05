CAB local season called off keeping in mind safety of players

Image Source : CRICKET ASSOCIATION OF BENGAL Cricket Association of Bengal

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday decided to call off all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 keeping in mind health and safety of players and all concerned, it said in a statement.

The CAB held a tournament committee meeting in presence of the office bearers at Eden Gardens.

"After a prolonged and detailed deliberation all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 have been called off for this season as the health and safety of our players is paramount to the association. It was also decided that it would be a fresh season when we start next. There will be no continuity from this season," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

The meeting began by observing a minute's silence in memory of Subrata Sarkar who passed away during the countrywide lockdown.

The members remembered his services to the game and cricket and contribution towards the association.

The current situation was reviewed and the recommendation of the medical committee, where the doctors suggested that the situation is still not conducive to start local cricket, was conveyed to the members present for the meeting, the statement said.

This effectively draws curtains on the first division, second division and all age-group tournaments for the current season.

"The season had started off well with the first division, second division and age-group tournaments, but had to be stopped abruptly due to the advent of this pandemic. But we are hopeful and confident that the next season will be a fresh start and will be played with great success," said chairman of tournament committee Nitish Ranjan Dutta.

Meanwhile, CAB office bearers, led by Avishek planted saplings on the outer periphery of L Block to mark the World Environment Day.

The CAB on principle took a decision to make the surrounding of Eden Gardens greener after Kolkata lost almost 15,000 trees to Super Cyclone Amphan.

