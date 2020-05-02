Image Source : TWITTER: @RAVISHASTRIOFC Brothers in arms: Ravi Shastri shares nostalgic photos with Viv Richards and Malcolm Marshall

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri recalled the golden moments of his life and posted a nostalgic photo with his brothers in arms and West Indies legends Sir Vivian Richards and bowling icon Malcolm Marshall.

Shastri took to Twitter and wrote: "Brothers in arms. The best I played against. Privilege and honour - with Malcolm Denzil Marshall and Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards."

Brothers in arms. The best I played against. Privilege and honour 🙏 - with Malcolm Denzil Marshall and Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards @ivivianrichards pic.twitter.com/idlJiXja1D — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 2, 2020

Vivian Richards is regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen to ever play the game and Shastri has always shared great relations with the Windies legend. He scored 8,540 runs in 121 Tests including 24 centuries and 45 fifties under his belt. In 187 ODIs, he scored 6,721 runs including 11 tons and 45 half-centuries.

Marshall, on the other hand, was one of the most lethal bowlers of his generation, he played 81 Tests and 136 ODIs in which he scalped 376 and 157 wickets respectively.

Shastri, meanwhile, played 80 Tests and 151 ODIs for India in which he amassed 3,830 and 3,108 runs respectively besides picking 151 and 129 wickets in each of the formats.

With all sporting activities currently remain suspended due to coronavirus outbreak, several players and former sportspersons are connecting with each other through social media platforms.

