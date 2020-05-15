Brother, is it you? Mohammad Amir pokes fun at Virat Kohli after spotting Indian skipper's lookalike

Image Source : TWITTER/PTI Virat Kohli and his lookalike

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all sportspersons to stay inside their houses. And with fewer training activities to do insides their homes amid the absence of all sporting activties, athletes have either resolved to social media to keep the fans engaged while also engaging in watching web series on OTT platforms. And on Friday, Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir found Indian skipper Virat Kohli's lookalike in one of the web series he was watching.

Amir was watching the popular Turkish TV series Dirilis Ertugrul Ghazi, when the figured that one of the character's face looked exactly like Kohli. And he even took to Twitter to share his image and poked fun at the 31-year-old.

“@imVkohli brother is it you m confused,” his tweet read.

@imVkohli brother is it you m confused 😂 pic.twitter.com/kbwn31yjT6 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 15, 2020

Well, the character is played by Turkish actor and producer Cavit Çetin Güner and has been known for his work in the series which had first released in 2014.

Meanwhile, for Amir, he along with Hassan Ali and Wahad Riaz recently were axed by the Pakistan Cricket Board from their annual central contracts list for 2020/21 season. 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was demoted to category B while Naseem Shah became the new face of the 18-men list. And Shaheen Afridi joined category B alongside Babar Azam and Azhar Ali.

