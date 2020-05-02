Saturday, May 02, 2020
     
Brian Lara turns 51: Sachin Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity in birthday wishes for Windies great

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara celebrates his 51st birthday on May 2.

New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2020 15:25 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN_RT

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara celebrates his 51st birthday on May 2.

West Indies' batting great Brian Lara turned 51 on Saturday and the cricket fraternity took to social media to wish him. Lara's batting contemporary, Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes for the former West Indies captain.

Lara, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, currently holds the record for the highest individual score in a Test innings (400* against England.)

"Wishing my fellow Taurean a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently. Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care," said Sachin Tendulkar on his official Twitter profile.

India batsman K.L. Rahul tweeted: "Happy Birthday #legend @BrianLara Have a good one"

Shikhar Dhawan, who opens the batting for India in limited-overs cricket, also wished Lara on the occasion.

"Happy birthday to the legend, the Prince of Trinidad & Tobago and a great human being @BrianLara Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we'll do our dance lessons," said Dhawan

Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished Lara a happy birthday. "Lara, Kya Mara - if you relate to this phrase, then your childhood was awesome. Here's wishing the stylish West Indian legend @BrianLara a very Happy Birthday!" said RCB.

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh tweeted: "A man known to set unbelievable records on the field and humanitarian benchmarks in life, wishing you the very best on your special day. Happy birthday Sir Brian"

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Happy birthday to the most dashing,dominating,stylish,left handed batsman that has played the game.. Prince of Trinidad Flag of Trinidad & Tobago A top man @BrianLara Glad I played cricket in the era where these legends played the game and inspired."

(With inputs from IANS)

