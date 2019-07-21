Brian Lara ask Sourav Ganguly 'what's Dadagiri', Yuvraj Singh has an epic reply for Lara's question

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh

While Virender Sehwag is known for pulling legs, taking jibes at others and trolling his colleagues on a daily basis, joining his line is now retired cricketer Yuvraj Singh who has taken a shine to trolling and pranking others. Known as quite the prankster during his days with the Indian cricket team, Yuvraj has found his next target and surprisingly, it is former captain Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly recently joined social media app Instagram on his 47th birthday. He has been promoting a Bengali quiz show which is known as 'Dadagiri', which he has been hosting for the last seven years.

Ahead of the first episode of the eighth season of the show, the former captain took to Instagram where he wrote, 'Start of my first episode of dadagiri season 8..'

On seeing the post, legendary batsman Brian Lara commented by asking Ganguly, 'what's Dadagiri?

Well, Ganguly explained the term to Lara, but that's where Yuvraj left his mark. He left a hilarious remark which left many in splits.

Here's what Yuvraj had to say.

Screengrab

Yuvraj is currently gearing up to play in the Global T20 Canada League after he announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket.