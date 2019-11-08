Friday, November 08, 2019
     
'No swearing!': Yuvraj, Harbhajan post funny birthday wish for Brett Lee

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh had a hilarious birthday message for Brett Lee on his 43rd birthday.

New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2019 16:58 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/HARBHAJAN SINGH

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. The cricket fraternity is taking it to social media to wish him on his birthday. Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, as well as former players Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar sent 'Binga' a birthday message on Twitter. Funnily, Harbhajan and Yuvraj posted a similar birthday wish, taunting Lee for his swearing during his playing days.

The Indian spinner wrote, "No swearing mate it’s only went for 4..it’s your birthday hope u r having a great day binga brother @BrettLee_58 one the nicest Aussie I have met and played with.. god bless you brother."

Yuvraj, meanwhile, wrote, "No swearing on your bday mate !  have a great day binga. @BrettLee_58"

Sachin Tendulkar, meanwhile, wrote, "Happy Birthday Binga! Speed comes effortlessly to you and so does music. Have a great year ahead my mate!"

Cricket Australia also posted a video from 2005, where Brett Lee took a brilliant five-wicket haul against South Africa at WACA in Perth.

Lee played 76 Test matches for Australia, taking 310 wickets. In ODIs, the Aussie speedster took 380 wickets in 221 matches. He played 25 T20Is, scalping 28 dismissals. He retired from international cricket in July 2012.

He also played in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

