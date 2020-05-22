Blast from the past: Hardik Pandya shares rare video from his first year in domestic cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hardik Pandya could be seen smashing the ball out of the park as he shared a rare video from his first year in domestic cricket.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday shared a rare video from his first year in domestic cricket, where he could be seen smashing fours and sixes. Pandya, who made his domestic List A debut in 2014, has been representing the national side since 2016.

With cricket action coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the cricketers are taking it to social media to engage with fans through Q&As, videos and Live sessions.

Taking to Twitter, Pandya wrote, "Thinking about my first year in domestic cricket today.. some of those memories will stick with me for a lifetime and helped to set up a platform for me to play in the IPL and eventually for my country. Thankful for everything that the sport has given me."

Watch:

Thinking about my first year in domestic cricket today.. some of those memories will stick with me for a lifetime and helped to set up a platform for me to play in the IPL and eventually for my country 🇮🇳 Thankful for everything that the sport has given me ☺️ pic.twitter.com/xTe0jOp39K — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 22, 2020

Hardik, who has been one of the all-format players for India, has been out of the side since October 2019 due to injury. He made a comeback to professional cricket earlier this year when he appeared for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup. (ALSO READ: Warner dances on Akshay Kumar's 'Bala', asks Virat to join him for duet)

The all-rounder was set to play for the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the tournament stands postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had suggested that the board is 'optimistic' about the IPL being staged post-monsoon with international cricketers. The statement came after BCCI apex council member, Anshuman Gaekwad had said that the tournament can be played in the 'October-November' window if the 2020 T20 World Cup is cancelled/postponed.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage