Bhuvneshwar Kumar undergoes successful sports hernia surgery in London

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was sidelined with an injury after the T20I series against West Indies in December.

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar underwent a successful sports hernia surgery in London on January 11. He departed for England on January 9 after being sidelined with injury during the T20I series against West Indies.

The BCCI released a statement on Kumar's fitness earlier on Thursday.

"Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar travelled to London on 9th January and underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on 11th January," the statement read.

"He was assisted by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar. Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar faced a troubled period with injuries after the World Cup, as he missed the entirety of the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, before making a comeback against West Indies in December.

In other news, Prithvi Shaw also completed his rehabilitation and has departed for New Zealand to join the India A squad to play in three unofficial ODIs and two unofficial Test matches.

"Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has completed his rehab at the NCA and has recovered from his left shoulder injury. He has been made available for selection for all formats of the game. Prithvi has left for New Zealand and will soon join India A," the BCCI statement read.