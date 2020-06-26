In those 14 matches, I learnt to handle pressure: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals 'turning point' of his career

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened up on how the stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad proved to be the 'turning point' in his career.

Indian's premier bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has said that his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League proved to be the turning point in his career. Bhuvneshwar was signed by SRH in the 2014 season and has since been representing the side.

In his first year at the franchise, he plyed 14 matches, taking 18 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.42. He bettered his performances as the seasons proceeded, playing a crucial role in the side's title-winning campaign in 2016 (23 wickets in 17 matches).

In an interview with Deep Das Gupta on Cricketbaazi, Bhuvneshwar revealed that the stint with SRH helped him in handling pressure towards the death overs of the match.

"I always had the ability to bowl yorkers but then I lost it. At Sunrisers Hyderabad, they wanted me to bowl at the start of the innings as well as at the end. The 14 matches I played in 2014, I learnt to handle pressure and that was a turning point," Bhuvneshwar told Deep Das Gupta.

"I learnt new things, especially handling pressure at death bowling (during Sunrisers stint)," he said.

Earlier, he also talked about how he is keeping himself motivated while being away from the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was very motivated for the first 15 days of the lockdown. No one knew how long it would last and I didn't have any equipment to exercise at home either. We thought things would get better in a couple of months," he said.

"But after 15 days, I started finding it difficult to motivate myself. I then ordered equipment at home and things have improved since.

"I am working on coming out of this lockdown as a better version of myself.

"On-field performance is different, but I can work on my fitness, or my athletic ability, or gaining more strength," he added.

