Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals how Kaif helped him dismiss Tendulkar for first-ever duck in Ranji Trophy

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for his first-ever duck in the Ranji Trophy during the 2008-09 season.

India's premier pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalled the moment when he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar during the 2008-09 Ranji trophy season in a match against Mumbai.

The bowler dismissed Tendulkar on a duck - becoming the first-ever to do so in Ranji Trophy.

It was 19-year-old Bhuvneshwar who took the wicket. Four years later, he would burst on to the international scene by dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez off his first delivery in ODI cricket.

He opened up on the dismissal during a chat show 'Double Trouble' with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

"Generally, you think to claim wickets before the start of any game, but you don't plan to bag a certain number of wickets as it's not possible," Bhuvneshwar said during the chat show. (ALSO READ: Shah Rukh's energy is impetuous: Robin Uthappa)

Bhuvneshwar, however, credits then Uttar Pradesh captain Mohammed Kaif for the wicket of Tendulkar.

"But when it comes to Sachin's wicket, then I would say I was lucky because the position where Sachin got out was neither short-leg nor mid-wicket, so the credit goes to Mohammad Kaif who was my captain at that time.

"He set the field, and I just bowled an inswinger, and eventually, it happened," Bhuvneshwar added.

