'Best white ball cricketer in the world': Gautam Gambhir wishes Rohit Sharma on his birthday

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to wish Rohit Sharma on his birthday. He hailed Rohit, calling him the 'best white ball cricketer in the world'. The Indian opener turned 33 on Thursday.

Gambhir wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45! Have a great year ahead!!"

Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45! Have a great year ahead!! pic.twitter.com/PJqDTVcohy — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 30, 2020

Rohit Sharma has a stellar record in the ODI format, having scored 9,115 runs at an impressive average of 49.3. He is currently the 20th in the list of highest run-scorers in the format.

Rohit is also the record-holder for the highest individual score in the fifty-over format (264, against Sri Lanka). He is the only cricketer to have scored more than one double-century in ODIs (three).

In the 2019 World Cup, Rohit ended as the tournament's highest run-getter with 648 runs in 9 matches. He also made the record for most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup (5), going past Kumar Sangakkara's record of four centuries -- set in the 2015 edition.

In the T20Is, Rohit goes neck-to-neck with Virat Kohli in the race for most number of runs in the career. He has scored 2773 runs in 108 T20Is, being the second on the list behind the Indian captain.

