Best ever: Ruturaj Gaikwad's stunning piece of fielding goes viral | Watch video

Young Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad went viral on social media for his outrageous catch earlier this year in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
The 22-year-old, who played for Maharasthra in the Super League Group A match displayed an astonishing level of athleticism to assist in dismissing Railways batsman Manjeet Singh.
Catches don’t get more sensational than this👇(wait for slo-mo) pic.twitter.com/UPS6PHVxFC— Mark Austin (@markaustintv) September 11, 2019
At the very last ball of the match, Manjeet skied the ball high and Gaikwad on the boundary rope just did a superman effort to not only stop the ball reaching for maximum but also provide a catch assist to teammate Divyang Himganekar.
England's premier fast bowler Stuart Broad also took to Twitter to call it a brilliant one.
Broad wrote: "That is absolutely outrageously brilliant"
That is absolutely outrageously brilliant 👀— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 11, 2019
Maharashtra won that match against Railways by 22 runs to set up the summit clash against Karnataka, who then lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by 8-wicket victory.