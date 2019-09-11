Best ever: Ruturaj Gaikwad's stunning piece of fielding goes viral | Watch video

Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
The 22-year-old, who played for Maharasthra in the Super League Group A match displayed an astonishing level of athleticism to assist in dismissing Railways batsman Manjeet Singh.

September 11, 2019
Young Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad went viral on social media for his outrageous catch earlier this year in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The 22-year-old, who played for Maharasthra in the Super League Group A match displayed an astonishing level of athleticism to assist in dismissing Railways batsman Manjeet Singh.

At the very last ball of the match, Manjeet skied the ball high and Gaikwad on the boundary rope just did a superman effort to not only stop the ball reaching for maximum but also provide a catch assist to teammate Divyang Himganekar.

England's premier fast bowler Stuart Broad also took to Twitter to call it a brilliant one.

Broad wrote: "That is absolutely outrageously brilliant"

Maharashtra won that match against Railways by 22 runs to set up the summit clash against Karnataka, who then lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by 8-wicket victory.

