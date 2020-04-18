'Be part of Team Mask Force': PM Modi hails BCCI's initiative to promote awareness on COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed BCCI's initiative 'Team Mask Force' to spread awareness in fight against coronavirus.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed BCCI's initiative 'Team Mask Force', and said that it is 'among the most important tasks today'. BCCI had earlier shared a video which included many current and former cricketers wearing home-made masks and raising awareness to aid fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Among the most important tasks today -- be a part of #TeamMaskForce. Small but essential precautions can keep us all safe. Important to spread awareness about it..."

Among the most important tasks today- be a part of #TeamMaskForce.



Small but essential precautions can keep us all safe.



Important to spread awareness about it... https://t.co/50vY3lF20J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020

The video included Indian captain Virat Kohli, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh among men's cricketers. Among women's cricketers, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana took part.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote: #TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application @PMOIndia @narendramodi."

Earlier, the BCCI contributed Rs 51 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund as the government fights against the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage