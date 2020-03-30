Monday, March 30, 2020
     
No decision on IPL yet, monitoring the situation at present: BCCI sources

New Delhi Published on: March 30, 2020 13:11 IST
The 13th edition of the IPL is currently suspended till April 15 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources said that no final decision is yet taken on the future of the 13th edition of IPL, even as the country is under a 21-day lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL, which was schedled to start on March 29, is currently suspended till April 15.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"No decision has been taken on IPL yet, we are closely monitoring the situation, and we will take a call accordingly," a BCCI source told ANI.

On Sunday, it was reported that IPL 2020 is likely to be cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the BCCI announced the suspension of the tournament till April 15. "The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," the BCCI had said in an official statement.

The outbreak has forced postponement and cancellation of many sporting events in India.

On Saturday, the BCCI made a donation of Rs 51 crore towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina and Indian captain Virat Kohli have also pledged support to the relief funds in the battle against the deadly outbreak.

