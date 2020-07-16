BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after brother Snehasish tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly is expected to remain in home quarantine for 14 days after his brother Snehasish tested positive on Wednesday.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly went into home quarantine after his brother and Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Snehasish was admitted to Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata after he tested positive.

"He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He's been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital," a CAB official said.

"The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period."

Earlier, the chief of Cricket Association of Bengal, Avishek Dalmiya also entered home quarantine, as he met Snehasish on Friday during a visit to Eden Gardens.

"Yes, I would be undergoing home quarantine for the next few days as per required protocol," said Avishek on Thursday morning, as per IANS.

Dalmiya also said that Snehasish has a mild temperature, and that he is "alright."

"These are tough times. He admitted himself yesterday night at a city hospital. Other than having mild temperature, he is alright at the moment. I wish him a speedy recovery," Avishek said.

The coronavirus cases in the country are rising at a rapid pace. On Thursday, India reported 32,695 positive cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 9,68,876 cases. The active cases in the country currently stand at 3,31,146.

