BCCI names Sunil Joshi as new chairman of selectors, Harvinder Singh also in panel

Image Source : PTI File image of BCCI logo

BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik on Wednesday announced former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi as the new chairman of selectors of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men) replacing MSK Prasad, along with Harvinder Singh.

The Committee initially recommended the two aforementioned names for the selection panel and further recommended Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The CAC will, however, review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI.

The two new members will join Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh and Jatin Paranjape, who will finish their term later this year, in the selection committee.

The new selection committee already have their first task assigned as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed on Tuesday that they will have to pick the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa which begins from March 12.

“New selection panel will pick the team for the South Africa series”, Ganguly said.