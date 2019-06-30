BCCI condoles death of former cricketer Rakesh Shukla

Image Source : PTI Rakesh Shukla played one test for India, but remained a respected name in the Indian domestic circuit.

The BCCI Sunday condoled the death of former India all-rounder Rakesh Shukla who passed away on Saturday here following a prolonged illness.

He was 71.

Shukla played one Test for India -- against Sri Lanka in 1982. He did not have the best of Test debuts, finishing with just two wickets in the game, the BCCI said in a release.

"In domestic cricket, though, Shukla remained a name to be reckoned with, playing for Delhi, Bihar and Bengal. He played 121 first-class matches, claiming 295 wickets and amassed 3798 runs that included six centuries and seventeen half centuries," the BCCI said.