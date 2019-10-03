Image Source : BCCI BCCI cash reward for physically challenged cricketers

The BCCI will be presenting cash awards to the members of India's Physically Challenged cricket that won the T20 Physical Disability World Series Championship in England, couple of months.

As per decision taken at a recent CoA meeting in Delhi, the players will be awarded Rs 3 lakh each and support staff members will get Rs 2 lakh each.

"I am really happy to hear this news and feel good that our efforts and request to BCCI has now paid off. We hope after BCCI AGM, the players with physical disability will be a part of Indian board's set-up," Ravi Chauhan, secretary-general of the All-India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged, said.