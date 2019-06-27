Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
Bat or pad? Twitter lashes out at 3rd umpire over Rohit Sharma's dismissal against West Indies | 2019 World Cup

Rohit Sharma was given out by the 3rd umpire after West Indies took the review, but the replays seemed inconclusive.

New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2019 15:56 IST
Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the innings for 18 in India's innings against West Indies. The on-field umpire adjudged him not out, but the Windies went upstairs and the decision was eventually overturned.

However, the replays looked inconclusive as the ball seemed to have touched the pad. The third umpire, however, was convinced that Rohit had indeed nicked it.

The fans were justifiably unhappy with the third umpire's decision, and took to Twitter to voice their criticism.

Here are some of the tweets:

Rohit Sharma's dismissal comes as a big setback for India, as his early wicket against Afghanistan followed a poor batting performance from the side.

