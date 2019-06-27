Bat or pad? Twitter lashes out at 3rd umpire over Rohit Sharma's dismissal against West Indies | 2019 World Cup

Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma was given out by the 3rd umpire after West Indies took the review, but the replays seemed inconclusive.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the innings for 18 in India's innings against West Indies. The on-field umpire adjudged him not out, but the Windies went upstairs and the decision was eventually overturned.

However, the replays looked inconclusive as the ball seemed to have touched the pad. The third umpire, however, was convinced that Rohit had indeed nicked it.

The fans were justifiably unhappy with the third umpire's decision, and took to Twitter to voice their criticism.

Here are some of the tweets:

Just curious, how is that conclusive evidence that the ball hit bat first and not the pad? There's enough doubt there, no? Shouldn't the umpire be sticking with the on-field decision?#INDvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Uu3YKS3a4Z — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 27, 2019

How tf it was conclusive evidence ? Even ground umpire was surprised he gave it out despite original decision being not out. Very poor umpiring. — Xm (@GauravXm) June 27, 2019

He got the decision done quicker than people check for a boundary. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 27, 2019

Very very debatable decision from the third umpire. Needed to see more replays. #INDvWI — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) June 27, 2019

That was an unbelievably poor decision. The 3rd umpire has the time and the angles to be sure. He is supposed to be certain to overturn. — Boardman Gets Rings (@Jazz_CB) June 27, 2019

Rohit Sharma given out caught behind on the review. Looked like ball made contact with pad. #CWC19 #INDvWI — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) June 27, 2019

Was Rohit out? 🤔 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 27, 2019

Even my 11-month old daughter would have more time to decide on that decision of Rohit Sharma.



There is just too much at stake for third umpires to make mistakes — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 27, 2019

Rohit Sharma's dismissal comes as a big setback for India, as his early wicket against Afghanistan followed a poor batting performance from the side.