Bapu Nadkarni, who bowled 21 straight maiden overs, dies at 86

Image Source : TWITTER Former Indian all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni

Former Indian all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni on Friday, died at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments. The veteran of 41 Test matches which he played between 1950 to the 60s, was ailing for a long time and passed away at his daughter's residence in Powai in the evening.

Born in Nashik, Nadkarni is better known as one of the most economical bowlers India has witnessed in world cricket, as he conceded at 1.67 runs per over in his Test career. His most memorable display of slow left-arm orthodox bowling came in the Madras Test match against England in 1964 where he finished with 32-27-5-0 which included a world record of 21 straight maiden overs. Then in the 1960-61 series against Pakistan at home, he registered figures of 32-24-23-0 in Kanpur and 34-24-24-1 in Delhi.

Besides his stellar bowling record, he also scored 1414 runs in Tests with a century and seven half-centuries. In bowling, he bagged 88 wickets in Tests. He also played 192 first-class games and amassed 8880 runs at an average of 40.36 while taking 500 first-class wickets at an average of just 21.37.