Live Streaming Cricket, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Watch BAN vs ZIM online on Hotstar

Live Streaming Cricket, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I

Bangladesh have so far dominated Zimbabwe in all the games that have been played across the formats and they would now hope to end it on a high as well. Following the 48-run win in the first T20I of the two-match series, the hosts would look to win the last game and keep their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in full swing and positive. For Zimbabwe, winning in the second and final T20I will be all about restoring pride. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd T20I online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

When is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I will start on March 11 (Wednesday).

When will Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match start?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I live cricket match will start at 05.30 PM.

Where is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match being played?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I is being played in Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match Today?

You can watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I on Star Sports, Gazi TV.

What are the playing XI for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I?

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim

Zimbabwe Squad: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (WK), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu, Chamu Chibhabha, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma