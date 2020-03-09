Live Streaming Cricket, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Watch BAN vs ZIM online on Hotstar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ban vs Zim live streaming, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Watch BAN vs ZIM online on Hotstar Live Streaming Cricket, Find full details on when and where to watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports

Live Streaming Cricket, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Monday at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. The host side registered an emphatic 3-0 series whitewash against Zimbabwe in the ODI series and would aim to continue the winning run in the shortest format of the game. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will eye to bounce back strongly in T20Is. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Live Streaming Cricket, 1st T20I online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

When is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I will start on March 9 (Monday).

When will Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match start?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I live cricket match will start at 05.30 PM.

Where is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match being played?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I is being played in Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match Today?

You can watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I on Star Sports, Gazi TV.

What are the playing XI for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I?

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Sikandar Raza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Donald Tiripano, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman