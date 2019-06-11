Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2019 World Cup Match 16: Match called off again due to rain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2019 World Cup Match 16: Rain threat looms large at Bristol

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 16: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka live from Bristol. Heavy rains delayed the start of the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. With incessant rain lashing the ground here, toss was delayed. Sri Lanka's previous game against Pakistan was called off due to heavy rain and the two teams were forced to split points. They had lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets and brought their campaign back with a 34-run victory against Afghanistan. Bangladesh, on the other hand, defeated South Africa by 21-runs in their opening match before losing to England by 106 runs and to New Zealand by two wickets. Follow all live updates and scores from the WI and SA match here at Indiatvnews.com (Match scorecard | Where to stream BAN vs SL)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Match called-off due to Rain

18.32 IST: OFFICIAL! Match has been called off due to rain

Unfortunately, Bangladesh's #CWC19 fixture against Sri Lanka has been called off due to the inclement weather.



The points have been shared. pic.twitter.com/GHqKa0Hm48 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 11, 2019

15.35 IST:

The scheduled inspection has been postponed as the rain has unfortunately returned ☔ pic.twitter.com/s2wWcfekFB — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 11, 2019

14.45 IST: Pitch inspection soon.





We've got good news and bad news 🙂 😞



The toss at Bristol has been delayed due to rain, but the covers are being peeled off, and an inspection is due at 10:30am.



Here's hoping the weather stays true! 🤞 #CWC19



Stay tuned for #BANvSL updates 👇 https://t.co/72NKcaGxQL pic.twitter.com/jMR0L4vgGv — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 11, 2019

After two consecutive defeats, Bangladesh will look to return to winning ways when they face a depleted Sri Lanka in their fourth World Cup game at the Bristol Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The Bangla Tigers, after making a perfect start to their World Cup campaign against South Africa, faced back to back defeats against New Zealand and England and are low on confidence.