Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan becomes youngest-ever Test captain

Image Source : @ICC TWITTER Rashid Khan becomes youngest-ever Test captain

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan on Thursday became the youngest player ever to captain his side in a Test match when he led his team out against Bangladesh in a one-off Test at Chittagong.

Rashid broke a 15-year-old record, which was earlier created by Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman Tatenda Taibu in 2004.

Rashid achieved the feat at the age of 20 years 350 days beating Taibu to it, who led Zimbabwe at the age of 20 years 358 days.

Afghanistan had received the Test status in 2017 but did not get an ideal start in the longest format of the game as they were defeated by India within two days in their first Test match.

In their next match, Afghanistan was able to outclass Ireland by seven wickets earlier this year.

Afghanistan had named Rashid as captain for all formats of the game following the team's disappointing World Cup campaign in England and Wales earlier this year.

The team was not able to win a single match in the tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)