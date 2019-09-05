Image Source : @T20WORLDCUP/TWITTER Bangladesh qualify for 2020 Women's T20 World Cup

Bangladesh on Thursday booked a berth for the Women's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next year after reaching the final of the qualifying tournament with a four-wicket win over Ireland.

Bangladesh first bowled Ireland out for 85 in 20 overs and then chased down the target of 86 with nine balls to spare in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Opting to bat, Ireland lost their top three batswomen for just 14 runs on board. Captain Laura Delany steered the innings after Ireland were reduced to 44 for 5.

Delany's innings of 25 and her partnership of 30 for the sixth wicket with the experienced Eimear Richardson (25 off 17) were instrumental in Ireland reaching 85 in their allotted 20 overs.

Leg-spinner Fahima Khatun was the most successful Bangladesh bowler with figures of 3 for 18.

For Bangladesh, number 4 Sanjida Islam top-scored with an unbeaten 32 off 37 balls as they reached 86 for 6 in 18.3 overs.

Bangladesh, however, suffered a scare when they were reduced to 30 for 4 in the ninth over before Sanjida and Ritu Moni (15) stitched 38 runs together for the sixth wicket to march towards the win.

This will be the fourth time Bangladesh will be taking part in the Women's T20 World Cup after 2014, 2016 and 2018.