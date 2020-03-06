BAN vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Liton Das smashes 3-day old Bangladesh batting record with sensational 176

Image Source : AP Liton Das smashes 3-day old Bangladesh batting record with sensational 176

Liton Das on Friday broke Tamim Iqbal's three-day old record of highest individual score in an ODI by a Bangladeshi batsman. Liton smashed 176 off 143 balls (4x16, 6x8) in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.

Liton was involved in a mammoth 292-run partnership with Tamim (129 not out), who also scored his second straight century.

Tamim had scored 158 off 136 balls in the previous match to break his own record for highest individual score by a Bangladeshi batsman set against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2009. Liton thus became only the second Bangladeshi player to cross the 150-run mark in an ODI.

Bangladesh are leading the three-match series 2-0 and are looking to complete a whitewash. Liton and Tamim's opening partnership was broken only in the 41st over when the former was caught behind off Carl Mumba. The match was shortened to 43 overs a side due to rain during the Bangladesh innings and the hosts smashed 29 runs off the last two overs to post an imposing total of 322/3.