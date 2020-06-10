Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam picks MS Dhoni among 6 Indians in his IND-PAK combined T20 XI

Pakistan premium batsman Babar Azam picked his India-Pakistan combine T20 XI. Babar, who is the top-rated batsman in ICC T20I rankings, picked 6 Indian and 5 Pakistan's players in his combined XI.

Azam, during a chat with renowned-commentator Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, was asked to pick his combined India-Pakistan XI, the 25-year-old decided to pick the team for the T20 format.

The limited-overs Pakistan captain chose Indian opener Rohit Sharma straightaway as his opener after that picked himself as the 2nd opening batsman. Babar didn't waste much time to pick Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his number 3. (Also Read | Babar Azam opens up on comparison with Virat Kohli)

In the middle-order, Babar went with experienced batsmen from both teams - Shoaib Malik and MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper was also given wicket-keeping responsibility.

The flamboyant Hardik Pandya was picked as an allrounder by Babar in his team. (Also Read | When Aaron Finch sought advice from umpire Gough to break Kohli-Rohit stand)

In the fast bowling department, Babar chose India's Jasprit Bumrah and from Pakistan, he picked Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Amir. Babar was confused between the Amir and Wahab Riaz, but he made his choice.

The 25-year-old decided to choose Kuldeep Yadav and Shadab Khan as the two specialist spinners.

Babar Azam's India-Pakistan combined XI:

Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Shoaib Malik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Amir, Kuldeep Yadav

